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    Backstage από την επίσημη φωτογράφιση της ομάδας μας για τη σεζόν 2026–27!

    1 Min Read
    NOVA
    Προσθέστε το CNA News στις προτεινόμενες πηγές σας στη Google

    Στο Δημοτικό Στάδιο «Νίκος Φουρνιωτάκης» πραγματοποιήθηκε η επίσημη φωτογράφιση της ομάδας μας για την αγωνιστική περίοδο 2026–27, μέσα σε ένα όμορφο κλίμα, γεμάτο χαμόγελα, πειράγματα και ποδοσφαιρική διάθεση.

    Gregorys

    Περισσότερα στο sportfocus.gr

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    Yiannis

    - Ακολουθήστε το cna.gr στο Google News για όλες τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις.

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