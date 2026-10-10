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«Πράσινο φως» για 1.064 νέους αγρότες στην Κρήτη

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on X Send an email 10 Οκτωβρίου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/10/2026
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Σημαντική οικονομική «ένεση» για τον πρωτογενή τομέα του νησιού αποτελεί η έγκριση 1.064 αιτήσεων ένταξης στο πρόγραμμα «Εγκατάσταση Γεωργών νεαρής ηλικίας». Ολοκληρώθηκε από την Περιφέρεια Κρήτης ο διοικητικός έλεγχος και αναρτήθηκαν τα σχετικά αποτελέσματα, ανοίγοντας τον δρόμο για τη χρηματοδότηση των νέων παραγωγών.

ΧΡΥΣΟΣ
Συγκεκριμένα, το συνολικό ποσό της δημόσιας δαπάνης για τους 1.064 δικαιούχους αγγίζει τα 39.940.000 ευρώ. Παράλληλα, επιπλέον 9 υποψήφιοι χαρακτηρίστηκαν ως «εν δυνάμει δικαιούχοι» με προϋπολογισμό 340.000 ευρώ. Οι εγκρίσεις αυτές καλύπτουν συνολικά το 73% του διαθέσιμου προϋπολογισμού. Αντίθετα, 222 αιτήσεις δεν πληρούσαν τις προϋποθέσεις και απορρίφθηκαν.
Δήλωση Περιφερειάρχη Κρήτης Σταύρου Αρναουτάκη
«Η ένταξη 1.064 νέων αγροτών στην παραγωγική διαδικασία αποτελεί μια έμπρακτη επένδυση στο παρόν και το μέλλον της κρητικής υπαίθρου. Στην Περιφέρεια Κρήτης στηρίζουμε σταθερά τη νέα γενιά που επιλέγει να παραμείνει στον τόπο της, να καλλιεργήσει τη γη και να ενισχύσει την ποιότητα και την εξωστρέφεια των κρητικών προϊόντων. Με σχέδιο και διαρκή διεκδίκηση πόρων, στεκόμαστε δίπλα στον πρωτογενή τομέα, ο οποίος παραμένει βασικός στυλοβάτης της τοπικής μας οικονομίας και κοινωνικής συνοχής».
Τα αναλυτικά αποτελέσματα είναι διαθέσιμα στην επίσημη ιστοσελίδα της Περιφέρειας Κρήτης στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο:
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Οροι ανάγνωσης

Yiannis Jewellery

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on X Send an email 10 Οκτωβρίου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/10/2026
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