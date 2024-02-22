PODCASTS

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Πέμπτη 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2024

Η εκπομπή στο πρώτο μέρος φιλοξένησε τον Αντιπεριφερειάρχη Λασιθίου, κο Γιάννη Ανδρουλάκη και στο δεύτερο μέρος τον πρόεδρο των εργαζομένων του νοσοκομείου Ιεράπετρας, κο Δημήτρη Βλασσάκη.

