PODCASTS

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με τον υποψήφιο δήμαρχο Αγίου Νικολάου κο Μανώλη Μενεγάκη

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on Twitter Send an email 05/10/2023Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 05/10/2023
Λιγότερο από ένα λεπτό

Η εκπομπή «Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις» του Δίαυλου Κρήτης, φιλοξένησε τον υποψήφιο δήμαρχο Αγίου Νικολάου κο Μανώλη Μενεγάκη, με τον συνδυασμό «Ενωτική Κίνηση Πολιτών».

Ετικέτες
Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on Twitter Send an email 05/10/2023Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 05/10/2023
Λιγότερο από ένα λεπτό
Photo of Newsroom

Newsroom

Σχετικά άρθρα

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με τον υποψήφιο δημοτικό σύμβουλο κο Μενέλαο Μανιώτη

05/10/2023

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με τον υποψήφιο δημοτικό σύμβουλο κο Πανίκο Καρατσή

05/10/2023

ΑΠΟΚΛΕΙΣΤΙΚΟ | Μανώλης Μενεγάκης: «Θα πεζοδρομήσουμε το κέντρο του Αγίου Νικολάου»

05/10/2023

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με την υποψήφια δημοτική σύμβουλο κα Νεκταρία-Νατάσα Παγκάλου

04/10/2023

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με τον υποψήφιο δήμαρχο Αγίου Νικολάου κο Χάρη Αλεξάκη

04/10/2023

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με τον υποψήφιο δημοτικό σύμβουλο κο Γιώργο Πελεκανάκη

04/10/2023

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με τον υποψήφιο δημοτικό σύμβουλο κο Γιώργο Βάρδα

04/10/2023

Αντώνης Ζερβός: Προχωράμε γρήγορα για την υλοποίηση του έργου υπογειοποίησης των κάδων απορριμάτων | +ήχος

04/10/2023

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με τον υποψήφιο δημοτικό σύμβουλο κο Κώστα Ζαχαριά

03/10/2023

«Χωρίς Δεσμεύσεις»: Με την υποψήφια δημοτική σύμβουλο κα Μαρία Γάλλου

03/10/2023
Back to top button