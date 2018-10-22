CNA TV

Αυτό το τραγούδι συνοδεύει το νέο iPhone XS & XS Max (video)

George George 22.10.2018
Λιγότερο από λεπτό

Αύτο είναι το γνωστό πλέον τραγούδι (soundtrack) της νέας ναυαρχίδας της Apple.

Ο τίτλος του τραγουδιού είναι «Nothing Burns Like The Cold»… Απολαύστε το και αφήστε τον ρυθμό να σας συνεπάρει!

George

George

Η αλήθεια μοιάζει με το φάρμακο που είναι πικρό, μα τόσο σωτήριο για τον οργανισμό. Στην οικογένεια του cna.gr δεν κρύβεται τίποτα!
2000-2018 | CΝΑ News | Αγιος Νικόλαος - Κρήτη
Close