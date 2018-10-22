Αυτό το τραγούδι συνοδεύει το νέο iPhone XS & XS Max (video)

\u0391\u03cd\u03c4\u03bf \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b3\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03c4\u03cc \u03c0\u03bb\u03ad\u03bf\u03bd \u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03cd\u03b4\u03b9 (soundtrack) \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03bd\u03ad\u03b1\u03c2 \u03bd\u03b1\u03c5\u03b1\u03c1\u03c7\u03af\u03b4\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 Apple.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u039f \u03c4\u03af\u03c4\u03bb\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03c1\u03b1\u03b3\u03bf\u03c5\u03b4\u03b9\u03bf\u03cd \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9 \u00abNothing Burns Like The Cold\u00bb... \u0391\u03c0\u03bf\u03bb\u03b1\u03cd\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03b1\u03c6\u03ae\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03c1\u03c5\u03b8\u03bc\u03cc \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c3\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c5\u03bd\u03b5\u03c0\u03ac\u03c1\u03b5\u03b9!