ΟΦΗ-Ολυμπιακός: Οι καλύτερες φάσεις! (video)

\u0394\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03cd\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b5\u03c2 \u03c6\u03ac\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b1 \u03b3\u03ba\u03bf\u03bb, \u03b1\u03c0\u03cc \u03c4\u03bf \u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u039f\u03a6\u0397 \u03bc\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u039f\u03bb\u03c5\u03bc\u03c0\u03b9\u03b1\u03ba\u03cc, \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf \u03c0\u03bb\u03b1\u03af\u03c3\u03b9\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 8\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b1\u03b3\u03c9\u03bd\u03b9\u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03a0\u03c1\u03c9\u03c4\u03b1\u03b8\u03bb\u03ae\u03bc\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 Superleague- Interwetten.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.olympiacos.org\/sites\/default\/files\/miscfiles\/videofiles\/081120.mp4