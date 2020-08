Η Ελλάδα κάνει Ευρωπρωταθλητισμό στη φορολογία ακινήτων

Note: (a) Tax on the imputed rent of properties. Applies to machinery. Source: Calculations for “Property Tax as Share of Private Capital Stock” are based on 2018 data from OECD, “Global Revenue Statistics Database: 4100 Recurrent taxes on immovable property,” last updated July 2020, https://stats.oecd.org/Index.aspx?DataSetCode=RS_GBL; and IMF, “Investment and Capital Stock Dataset: Private capital stock (current cost),” https://www.imf.org/external/np/fad/publicinvestment/#5. For the type of property tax and whether it is deductible, see PwC, “Worldwide Tax Summaries,” https://taxsummaries.pwc.com/ (2020 data).