CAFE MELI
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Το Ρέθυμνο «πενθεί» – Ακυρώνονται όλες οι εκδηλώσεις για τρεις μέρες

Photo of Media+ Media+ Send an email 30 Ιουλίου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 30/07/2026
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Cosmos

Ο Δήμος Ρεθύμνης, συμμετέχοντας στο βαρύ πένθος για την απώλεια των δύο πυροσβεστών που έχασαν τη ζωή τους στην πυρκαγιά στον Δήμο Αγίου Βασιλείου, ακυρώνει όλες τις προγραμματισμένες εκδηλώσεις για την Πέμπτη 30 Ιουλίου 2026, την Παρασκευή 31 Ιουλίου 2026 και το Σάββατο 1 Αυγούστου 2026.

ΧΡΥΣΟΣ

Η ακύρωση αφορά τις εκδηλώσεις που διοργανώνει ή συνδιοργανώνει ο Δήμος Ρεθύμνης, καθώς και εκείνες που τελούν υπό την αιγίδα του.

SUNSTOP

Διευκρινίζεται ότι ο Δήμος Ρεθύμνης δεν φέρει ευθύνη για εκδηλώσεις που πραγματοποιούνται στην περιοχή του από άλλους φορείς.

MARIS
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Οροι ανάγνωσης

Yiannis Jewellery

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Photo of Media+ Media+ Send an email 30 Ιουλίου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 30/07/2026
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