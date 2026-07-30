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Αναβάλλεται η μουσική εκδήλωση του «2ου Φεστιβάλ Κρηνών» στη Δημοτική Κοινότητα Βρυσών

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Η Δήμος Αγίου Νικολάου ενημερώνει ότι αναβάλλεται η προγραμματισμένη για αύριο Παρασκευή 31 Ιουλίου 2026 μουσική εκδήλωση στη Δημοτική Κοινότητα Βρυσών (2ο Φεστιβάλ Κρηνών) με τους Μαρία Κώττη και Κωστή Αβυσσινό λόγω του θανάτου των δύο πυροσβεστών στη Κρύα Βρύση Ρεθύμνου τιμώντας τη μνήμη τους και συμμετέχοντας στο συλλογικό πένθος.

ΧΡΥΣΟΣ

Θα υπάρξει νεότερη ανακοίνωση για την πραγματοποίηση της εκδήλωσης

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Οροι ανάγνωσης

Yiannis Jewellery

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