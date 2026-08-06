CAFE MELI
Europlan

ΓΡΗΓΟΡΗΣ
NOVA
ΚΡΗΤΗ

Λασίθι: Φωτιά κοντά στον οικισμό Καρύδι, 112 για ετοιμότητα

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on X Send an email 6 Αυγούστου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 06/08/2026
Less than a minute
Φωτογραφία Αρχείου
Palermo TECH HUB
Cosmos

Φωτιά ξέσπασε το πρωί της Πέμπτης σε περιοχή με χαμηλή βλάστηση κοντά στον οικισμό Καρύδι, στο Λασίθι, προκαλώντας την άμεση κινητοποίηση της Πυροσβεστικής.

ΧΡΥΣΟΣ

Για την κατάσβεση της πυρκαγιάς επιχειρούν 40 πυροσβέστες, με δύο ομάδες πεζοπόρων τμημάτων, 14 πυροσβεστικά οχήματα και δύο ελικόπτερα, τα οποία πραγματοποιούν ρίψεις νερού από αέρος.

SUNSTOP

Παράλληλα, μέσω του 112 εστάλη προειδοποιητικό μήνυμα προς τους κατοίκους της περιοχής, καλώντας τους να βρίσκονται σε ετοιμότητα και να ακολουθούν τις οδηγίες των Αρχών.

MARIS
- Ακολουθήστε το cna.gr στο Google News για όλες τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις.
- Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Κρήτη, την Ελλάδα και όλο τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, με εγκυρότητα και αξιοπιστία, στο cna.gr
- Ακολουθήστε το cna.gr στο Facebook
- Ακολουθήστε το cna.gr στο Twitter
- Ακολουθήστε το cna.gr στο YouTube
- Ακολουθήστε το cna.gr στο Instagram

Οροι ανάγνωσης

Yiannis Jewellery

Ετικέτες
Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on X Send an email 6 Αυγούστου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 06/08/2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Newsroom

Newsroom

Σχετικά άρθρα

07082026

Αυτοψία του Χρήστου Δήμα σε εργοτάξια κατά μήκος του ΒΟΑΚ

7 Αυγούστου 2026
logisths

Απάτη με ψεύτικες επενδύσεις στο Ηράκλειο – Εχασε 100.000 ευρώ

6 Αυγούστου 2026
ekav

Τραγωδία στα Μάλια: Μητέρα έπεσε από βάρκα και πνίγηκε μπροστά σε τρία ανήλικα παιδιά

6 Αυγούστου 2026

Συναγερμός στην Ιεράπετρα: Τέσσερις αφίξεις μεταναστών τις τελευταίες ώρες – Πνίγεται το πρώην Δημοτικό Σχολείο της Μακρυλιάς

6 Αυγούστου 2026
deyaan agn

ΔΕΥΑΑΝ: Ενημέρωση για το περιστατικό διαρροής λυμάτων στην περιοχή του Καλού Χωριού

6 Αυγούστου 2026
05082026

Συνάντηση του Περιφερειάρχη Κρήτης με τον Πρύτανη του Πανεπιστημίου Κρήτης και τον Πρόεδρο του ΙΤΕ

5 Αυγούστου 2026
grandis

Η Περιφέρεια Κρήτης αναδεικνύει τη γυναικεία επιχειρηματικότητα

5 Αυγούστου 2026

Ενισχύονται οι υπηρεσίες καθαριότητας στις τουριστικές περιοχές του Δήμου Αγίου Νικολάου

5 Αυγούστου 2026
agncitybus app

Στη διάθεση των πολιτών η εφαρμογή τηλεματικής της Αστικής Συγκοινωνίας του Δήμου Αγίου Νικολάου

5 Αυγούστου 2026
press container

Ενίσχυση της διαχείρισης απορριμμάτων με τη χρήση Press Containers σε Άγιο Νικόλαο και Ελούντα

4 Αυγούστου 2026
ELOUNDA PASS
Back to top button