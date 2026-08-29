AGORA

Ετοιμαστείτε για μεγάλο Κρητικό γλέντι στο Mamma Mio με τον Νίκο Δημοτάκη

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on X Send an email 29 Αυγούστου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 29/08/2026
Ανάγνωση ενός λεπτού

Την Κυριακή 13 Σεπτεμβρίου, παραμονή του Τιμίου Σταυρού, το MAMMA MIO βάζει τα καλά του και μας προσκαλεί σε μια βραδιά όπως μόνο η Κρήτη ξέρει να γλεντά!

Ο ΝΙΚΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΥΓΚΡΟΤΗΜΑ ΤΟΥ έρχονται με τη λύρα, τα τραγούδια και τους ξεσηκωτικούς ρυθμούς τους για ένα αυθεντικό Κρητικό γλέντι μέχρι πρωίας!

🕺 Βάλτε την παρέα στο αυτοκίνητο…
💃 φορέστε το χαμόγελό σας…
🍷 και ελάτε να σηκώσουμε τα ποτήρια!

🍽️ ΠΛΗΡΕΣ ΜΕΝΟΥ
🎶 ΚΡΗΤΙΚΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
🕺 ΧΟΡΟΣ & ΓΛΕΝΤΙ
❤️ ΠΑΡΕΑ & ΚΕΦΙ

📍 MAMMA MIO
Επαρχιακός δρόμος Πινές – Φουρνή

🕘 Έναρξη 21:00

🔥 ΜΙΑ ΝΥΧΤΑ, ΕΝΑ ΜΕΓΑΛΟ ΚΡΗΤΙΚΟ ΓΛΕΝΤΙ!
🔥 ΚΑΝΕΙΣ ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΚΑΤΣΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΚΑΡΕΚΛΑ!

Κυριακή 13 Σεπτεμβρίου…
η λύρα θα πάρει φωτιά και η Κρήτη θα γλεντήσει! 🎻🔥

🍷 MAMMA MIO – ΣΑΣ ΠΕΡΙΜΕΝΟΥΜΕ!

mamma mio 130926

Photo of Newsroom Newsroom Follow on X Send an email 29 Αυγούστου 2026Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 29/08/2026
Ανάγνωση ενός λεπτού
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